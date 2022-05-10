Raising money across the commonwealth ‘KY Gives Day 2022′

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The tenth annual ‘KY Gives Day’ was on May 10th.

‘KY Gives Day’ is a 24 hour period when non-profits across the state strive to raise as much money as possible.

Robert Johns is the Executive Director of Appalred Legal Aid. They provide free legal services and aid in civil cases to lower-income people in Kentucky.

“Housing, custody, health Care, their jobs. It shouldn’t matter if you have enough money to have an attorney, you ought to have the right to have one with you.” He said.

Appalred is taking donations for ‘KY Gives Day 2022.′

Redbird Mission and Clinic is another group raising money for numerous projects, including their dental clinic, which caters to folks in recovery from addiction.

“People who are not able to get restorative dentistry, who, in order to go out and get a job and be able to move forward with their success and sobriety” Said Kari Collins, the Executive Director of Redbird Mission and Clinic.

Bobby Martin works with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

“We work with the Community Farm Alliance to promote local farmers markets and provide double dollars at the markets, so that people who can’t normally, necessarily afford to eat well, can have access to healthy food options.” He said.

Marti-Sullivan has worked with ‘KY Gives’ before.

“What’s really nice about Kentucky gives day, you normally have to go out and plan everything yourself, you have a big event, trying to get people to show up. So Kentucky Gives Day has just been really helpful because it takes a lot of pressure off the non--profits and the charitable organization.” Sullivan said.



