Advertisement

One person killed in Pulaski Co. house fire

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Pulaski County.

According to officials with the Woodstock Fire Department, it happened overnight Tuesday at a home on Liberty Road, off Highway 70.

At least one person died at the scene, another person was flown to a hospital to be treated at a burn unit.

The Woodstock Fire Department was assisted by Western Rockcastle Fire, along with rescue crews out of Somerset, and members of the Eubank Fire Department, among others.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

WYMT Sunny
Sunny skies, mild conditions continue Tuesday
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County to celebrate American Idol finalist
National Nursing Home Week - 11:00 p.m.
National Nursing Home Week - 11:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - May 9, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - May 9, 2022