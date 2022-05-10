One person killed in Pulaski Co. house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Pulaski County.

According to officials with the Woodstock Fire Department, it happened overnight Tuesday at a home on Liberty Road, off Highway 70.

At least one person died at the scene, another person was flown to a hospital to be treated at a burn unit.

The Woodstock Fire Department was assisted by Western Rockcastle Fire, along with rescue crews out of Somerset, and members of the Eubank Fire Department, among others.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.