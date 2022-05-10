Advertisement

Lawrence County to celebrate American Idol finalist

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Plans are underway for a huge homecoming next week for an American Idol finalist from Eastern Kentucky.

Noah Thompson made the Top Five on ABC’s American Idol on Sunday night and America will decide if he makes the Top Three this coming Sunday.

Next Tuesday, May 17th, officials in Lawrence County say there are plans for a parade in downtown Louisa at 7:00 pm., followed by a concert at the Lawrence County High School football field.

That concert will feature Thompson and some guests that have yet to be announced.

Officials with the Lawrence County Tourism Commission are expecting upwards of 10,000 people at the concert.

Further details will be announced in the coming days. You can see the announcement from Lawrence County Tourism below.

