High School Scoreboard - May 9, 2022

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday night scores from baseball and softball diamonds across Eastern Kentucky.

BASEBALL

Barbourville 12, Bell County 0 (5 innings)

Clay County 10, Knox Central 2

Danville 7, Southwestern 2

Elliott County 14, Jackson City 3 (5 innings)

Floyd Central 5, Knott Central 2

Hart County 13, Bardstown 3 (5 innings)

Hazard 1, Wolfe County 0

Lawrence County 10, Raceland 5 (9 innings)

Letcher Central 5, Pikeville 1

North Laurel 12, Whitley County 5

Powell County 10, Magoffin County (6 innings)

SOFTBALL

Belfry 8, Martin County 6 (8 innings)

Bell County 11, Harlan 1 (6 innings)

Floyd Central 19, Betsy Layne 4 (3 innings)

Garrard County 10, Rockcastle County 9

Hart County 13, Bardstown 3

Jackson County 16, Berea 0 (3 innings)

Jenkins 21, Cordia 1 (3 innings)

Letcher Central 9, Shelby Valley 5

Lexington Catholic 11, Pulaski County 0

Lynn Camp 13, Whitley County 11

Magoffin County 8, Elliott County 0

Middlesboro 11, Harlan County 9

North Laurel 4, Estill County 3

Perry Central 11, Knott Central 4

Pikeville 3, Pike Central 1

Pineville 13, Williamsburg 1 (6 innings)

South Laurel 4, Knox Central 0

Southwestern 11, Clinton County 1 (6 innings)

Wolfe County 15, Powell County 1 (5 innings)

