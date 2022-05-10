High School Scoreboard - May 9, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday night scores from baseball and softball diamonds across Eastern Kentucky.
BASEBALL
Barbourville 12, Bell County 0 (5 innings)
Clay County 10, Knox Central 2
Danville 7, Southwestern 2
Elliott County 14, Jackson City 3 (5 innings)
Floyd Central 5, Knott Central 2
Hart County 13, Bardstown 3 (5 innings)
Hazard 1, Wolfe County 0
Lawrence County 10, Raceland 5 (9 innings)
Letcher Central 5, Pikeville 1
North Laurel 12, Whitley County 5
Powell County 10, Magoffin County (6 innings)
SOFTBALL
Belfry 8, Martin County 6 (8 innings)
Bell County 11, Harlan 1 (6 innings)
Floyd Central 19, Betsy Layne 4 (3 innings)
Garrard County 10, Rockcastle County 9
Hart County 13, Bardstown 3
Jackson County 16, Berea 0 (3 innings)
Jenkins 21, Cordia 1 (3 innings)
Letcher Central 9, Shelby Valley 5
Lexington Catholic 11, Pulaski County 0
Lynn Camp 13, Whitley County 11
Magoffin County 8, Elliott County 0
Middlesboro 11, Harlan County 9
North Laurel 4, Estill County 3
Perry Central 11, Knott Central 4
Pikeville 3, Pike Central 1
Pineville 13, Williamsburg 1 (6 innings)
South Laurel 4, Knox Central 0
Southwestern 11, Clinton County 1 (6 innings)
Wolfe County 15, Powell County 1 (5 innings)
