Eastern Kentucky mother facing charges in child abuse case

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky mother is accused of burning the feet of her child as punishment for acting up.

Owsley County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on April 16th and started an investigation into the possible abuse of a 4-year-old. During the investigation, police discovered the child had 2nd and 3rd degree burns to both feet as part of the alleged punishment, which was not made clear.

Deputies say the child was taken to UK Children’s Hospital in Lexington and then on to a burn center in Ohio, where they still are. We do not know their current condition.

Alexis Powell, 28, of Booneville, was arrested on Monday. She is charged with assault, criminal abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment.

Powell was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

