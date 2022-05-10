Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky mother facing charges in child abuse case

Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Jail
Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Jail(Three Forks Regional Jail)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky mother is accused of burning the feet of her child as punishment for acting up.

Owsley County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on April 16th and started an investigation into the possible abuse of a 4-year-old. During the investigation, police discovered the child had 2nd and 3rd degree burns to both feet as part of the alleged punishment, which was not made clear.

Deputies say the child was taken to UK Children’s Hospital in Lexington and then on to a burn center in Ohio, where they still are. We do not know their current condition.

Alexis Powell, 28, of Booneville, was arrested on Monday. She is charged with assault, criminal abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment.

Powell was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

WYMT Sunny
Sunny skies, mild conditions continue Tuesday
Fire generic WHNS
One person killed in Pulaski Co. house fire
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County to celebrate American Idol finalist
National Nursing Home Week - 11:00 p.m.
National Nursing Home Week - 11:00 p.m.