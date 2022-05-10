Clay County schools receive $3,000 checks for highest participation

Manchester, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Clay County schools received checks for $3,000 Tuesday.

Volunteers of America and Aetna Better Health of Kentucky presented checks to Clay County High School and Paces Creek Elementary School for having the highest participation in a community health and wellness fair during April.

The event highlighted Child Abuse Prevention Month and offered health resources to the community with a focus on improving oral health.

Students received dental screenings and cleanings as well as giveaways and a chance to win $3,000 for their school.

Aetna Better Health of Kentucky awarded $3,000 each to the high school or middle school and to the elementary school with the highest attendance.

Clay County High School student Taylor Messer and Principal Mike Gregory accepted the school’s check presented by Aetna Better Health of Kentucky Representative Mary Beth Lacy and Volunteers of America Mid-States Representative Randy Craft.

The representatives presented the elementary school winner check to Paces Creek Elementary Principal James Gray.

