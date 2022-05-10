Advertisement

Are you voting? One week until Kentucky’s 2022 primary election

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are nearly 20 thousand people registered to vote in Perry County. Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier said his office is prepared for election day.

”Now we are doing absentee in-person voting but starting Thursday, Friday, Saturday,” said Napier. “You’ll be able to vote in the courthouse, anyone will be able to come in to vote.”

Currently, there is not a huge turnout for in-person absentee voting. Napier’s office has also mailed out 200 mail-in ballots.

”Actually that’s probably about normal, but from the president’s race we had last time that was just outrageous,” he said. “We had a lot more then.”

To make voting easier, the county has four county-wide voting centers.

  • Perry County Central High School
  • Gospel Light Baptist Youth and Community Center in Chavies
  • Whitaker Athletic Center
  • Old Sears building in Lothair

”They started that when COVID started because they didn’t want people out all over and you couldn’t get precinct workers,” he added.

Napier said the county still has its other precincts, but his office cannot find enough workers. They need at least five more workers.

“We’ve got one lady, I think she’s probably in her mid 80′s, she’s been working it since I was a kid,” he said. “She’s still working, the older people out there are dedicated.”

The election is Tuesday, May 17th.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Man killed in Pulaski County house fire
WATCH | Man killed in Pulaski County house fire
Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Jail
Eastern Kentucky mother facing charges in child abuse case
WYMT Sunny
Sunny skies, mild conditions continue Tuesday
One person is dead after a house fire in Pulaski County. According to officials with the...
Man killed in Pulaski County house fire