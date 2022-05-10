Are you voting? One week until Kentucky’s 2022 primary election

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are nearly 20 thousand people registered to vote in Perry County. Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier said his office is prepared for election day.

”Now we are doing absentee in-person voting but starting Thursday, Friday, Saturday,” said Napier. “You’ll be able to vote in the courthouse, anyone will be able to come in to vote.”

Currently, there is not a huge turnout for in-person absentee voting. Napier’s office has also mailed out 200 mail-in ballots.

”Actually that’s probably about normal, but from the president’s race we had last time that was just outrageous,” he said. “We had a lot more then.”

To make voting easier, the county has four county-wide voting centers.

Perry County Central High School

Gospel Light Baptist Youth and Community Center in Chavies

Whitaker Athletic Center

Old Sears building in Lothair

”They started that when COVID started because they didn’t want people out all over and you couldn’t get precinct workers,” he added.

Napier said the county still has its other precincts, but his office cannot find enough workers. They need at least five more workers.

“We’ve got one lady, I think she’s probably in her mid 80′s, she’s been working it since I was a kid,” he said. “She’s still working, the older people out there are dedicated.”

The election is Tuesday, May 17th.

