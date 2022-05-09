Two Ky. dogs rescued in bad shape meet for the first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two rescue dogs met for the first time after both of them were found in bad shape.

Ethan was found dumped in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society back in 2021, and employees weren’t sure if he would survive.

Then, last Christmas Eve, Huck was found in a Lexington park with severe injuries. Both of them now have beaten the odds and are happy and healthy now.

“Seeing how happy they were, and you can think back to five months ago the way Huck was when he came in, over a year ago the way that Ethan was when he came in, is such progress and I think it just speaks volume to the great work we do because of the people who donate and help us out,” said Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society.

