Sunny weather ushers in planting season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure moves into the mountains and takes over for the next several days. Enjoy the sunshine!

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a cooler morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for most, sunny skies will warm us up quickly into the upper 70s. Someone may make 80 this afternoon.

Clear skies will carry us into the overnight hours as lows drop into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies will continue to carry us through most of this week. Highs will stay in the low 80s through Friday, when we add in a few clouds and a stray chance for a shower late. Lows will start out in the mid-50s and head toward 60 by Saturday morning.

The weekend brings in our next best chances for rain. I’m still cautiously optimistic about Saturday that the rain chances will hold off until late in the day. Scientifically, the models support that. GFS has rain, the Euro doesn’t. Selfishly, I’m just trying to squeeze out about 4 hours Saturday morning for our annual Grey Matters race in Whitesburg. Haha.

Note: I did tell you when I thought you can start planting. I believe the answer to that is this week. While we still likely have one more cold snap in our future with Blackberry Winter coming later this month, you should be able to start planting flowers as early as today and most major crops by this weekend.

Here is a guide you can go by for which crops to plant and when.

Have a good week!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.