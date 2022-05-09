Summer preview in store with warmer temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cold and dreary Derby followed by a near perfect Mother’s Day, I could get used to some sunshine returning to the picture. And, as luck would have it, that’s exactly what we’ve got in store as we work through this week!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure remains in firm control around the mountains, bringing us clear skies as we head through the nighttime hours. With a little bit of humidity in the air, we’ll fall back into the middle and upper 50s for overnight lows tonight.

Our ridge of high pressure is in control once again as we head into the daytime hours tomorrow, bringing us plenty of sunshine and plenty of warm air back into the mountains. We’re talking quite a bit of warm air as well, pushing temperatures up into the middle 80s for the afternoon hours. We will be watching for a decaying line of storms to possible make its way south across the Ohio Valley, but current trends keep this to our west. Lows stay in the upper 50s with partly to mostly clear skies.

Midweek and Beyond

If you’re sensing a theme in the forecast, you are indeed correct! Plenty of sunshine on the way as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure stays in control of things here in the mountains. We’ll stay warm as well with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

More sunshine will be possible later in the week as well, but a few disturbances will be on the way to bring us a couple of scattered showers by the end of the work week and into the weekend. Otherwise, sunshine and warmth stick with us with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.