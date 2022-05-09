Advertisement

Storm damage clean up continues after confirmed tornado in Pulaski County

People in Pulaski County are still cleaning up after Friday’s storms.
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Pulaski County are still cleaning up after Friday’s storms.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down, leaving trees damaged and homes destroyed. That’s when the Burnside Fire Department sprang into action.

“It was pretty hectic, but we actually managed it pretty well and functioned pretty smoothly as far as the fire side goes,” Burnside Fire Chief James Martin said.

Storm damage reported across Pulaski County

Martin said they were originally responding to a camper fire when the winds picked up and the clouds got dark.

“Once out to the fire we got notified of the tornado coming through so actually we had crews break off and go assist with the road department,” Martin said.

The damage from the storm spans over three miles, starting in Bronson before moving across the lake and then through Burnside. It affected neighborhoods and the Speedway.

“We’re actually working on a weather alert system here for the city and we are in the process of getting tornado sirens installed for the city,” Martin said.

The city currently does not have tornado sirens, but because there wasn’t a warning during the time of touch down, the sirens wouldn’t have alarmed anyways. That’s why it’s important to stay weather prepared.

“Pretty much just pay close attention to weather alerts cause sometimes people look at them and don’t really read a lot into them but sometimes those alerts can save your lives,” Martin said.

While it will still take a while for people to pick up the pieces officials are just fortunate that most of the county was left unscathed.

The chief said the tornado sirens should be installed in the coming weeks in Burnside.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Mother's Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges - 4:00 p.m.
Mother's Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges - 4:00 p.m.
Storm damage clean up continues after confirmed tornado in Pulaski County
WATCH |Storm damage clean up continues after confirmed tornado in Pulaski County
Lexington-based nonprofit working to help families amid baby formula shortage
WATCH | Lexington-based nonprofit working to help families amid baby formula shortage
Baby formula shortage
Lexington-based nonprofit working to help families amid baby formula shortage