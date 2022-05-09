Pair of Hazard athletes sign to go on to college

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big afternoon for Hazard High School as a pair of Bulldogs signed to continue their athletic careers.

Lady Bulldogs forward Hannah Stidham signed to play basketball at Alice Lloyd on Monday. She averaged 8.3 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season.

“Well (it’s a) dream come true,” said Stidham. “It’s always been one of my dreams to play college basketball and I’m so glad that I’ve finally achieved that goal. Ever since I stepped foot on campus, I knew it was home and coach mills has a great program over there and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

Cheerleader Miranda Napier also signed her letter of intent Monday. She will continue her cheer career at Union.

