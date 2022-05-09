Advertisement

One person dead after Knott County car crash

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACKEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in the Lackey Community of Knott County.

They mention in a release they received a call about the single-vehicle incident at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7th.

When they arrived at the scene on KY-550E, they found a 1997 red Chevrolet overturned in a nearby creek with nobody inside.

Troopers and Officers with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife began working with other search and rescue personnel to search the waterway, believing the driver was swept out of the vehicle during the crash.

The next afternoon they found the body of Charles B. Moore, 31, of Mousie. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene by the Knott County Coroners Office before his body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The following investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear presented a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant, CDBG, to Bath...
Grant money presented to Bath County for multiple infrastructure projects
Jacob Small, 22, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal mischief.
Mother’s Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges
Photo Courtesy: KY Gives Day website
10th annual Kentucky Gives Day taking place on Tuesday
Noah Thompson made it to the top 5 Sunday night on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Eastern Kentucky native makes top 5 on American Idol!