Mother’s Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he shot his own mother on Mother’s Day.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say about 8:30 Sunday night, they got a call that someone had been shot and was on their way to the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello.

Around the same time, Sheriff Tim Catron received a call the alleged shooter was at a neighbor’s house waiting for police to come get him.

When deputies arrived at the home on Grayer Ridge Road in the Susie community, the suspect, later identified as Jacob Small, 22, of Monticello, told them he had gotten into a fight over an X-Box controller. Small told police he had given to her as a Mother’s Day gift. We’re told as the mother and another woman were leaving the home, he fired a rifle into the car, hitting his mother.

Small then took the deputy to the rifle used in the shooting.

The mother, who was not identified, was taken to the Wayne County Hospital and then transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington for her injuries. We do not know her condition at this time.

Small is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

