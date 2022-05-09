Advertisement

Mother’s Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he shot his own mother on Mother’s Day.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say about 8:30 Sunday night, they got a call that someone had been shot and was on their way to the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello.

Around the same time, Sheriff Tim Catron received a call the alleged shooter was at a neighbor’s house waiting for police to come get him.

When deputies arrived at the home on Grayer Ridge Road in the Susie community, the suspect, later identified as Jacob Small, 22, of Monticello, told them he had gotten into a fight over an X-Box controller. Small told police he had given to her as a Mother’s Day gift. We’re told as the mother and another woman were leaving the home, he fired a rifle into the car, hitting his mother.

Small then took the deputy to the rifle used in the shooting.

The mother, who was not identified, was taken to the Wayne County Hospital and then transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington for her injuries. We do not know her condition at this time.

Small is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: KY Gives Day website
10th annual Kentucky Gives Day taking place on Tuesday
Noah Thompson made it to the top 5 Sunday night on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Eastern Kentucky native makes top 5 on American Idol!
WYMT Sunny
Sunny weather ushers in planting season
Big South Fork offering help reaching remote cemeteries