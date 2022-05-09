Advertisement

May 8th - 14th is National Nursing Home Week

By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, May 8th through the 14th, is National Nursing Home Week.

Staff and residents at the Owsley County Comprehensive Care Center are spending the day celebrating and remembering.

Debbie Clemons, a registered nurse and MDS Coordinator for the Owsley County Comprehensive Care Center says they were hit especially hard by the pandemic.

Clemons says 14 residents died of COVID-19.

“It’s been very tough for us, it’s been very hard on the staff and our residents.” Clemons said.

She says she is thankful that COVID-19 cases are declining, but that they are still following CDC guidelines at the Center.

Clemons also says she believes Owsley County Comprehensive Care Center has not had a COVID-19 case since November.

