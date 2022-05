WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a lawn mowing accident in Whitley County.

It happened just after 7 Sunday night on Wells Lane between Corbin and Williamsburg.

The coroner says Joel Dixon was operating a zero-turn mower, when it hit wet and uneven terrain, causing the mower to flip.

Dixon died at the scene.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.