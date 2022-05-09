Advertisement

‘As long as I can open my mouth and sing, I ain’t gonna quit’: Bobby Osborne talks music on Monday’s ‘Issues & Answers’

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For Monday’s Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with bluegrass music legend and Leslie County native Bobby Osborne and the Director of the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music Dean Osborne.

Bobby is now 90 years old, still performing and teaching.

Bobby, Dean, and Steve discussed Bobby’s award-winning song White Line Fever, this year’s Osborne Brothers Festival as well as the moment Bobby’s late brother and musical partner Sonny Osborne asked Bobby if he would retire with him.

“I said, ‘the man upstairs put me here to sing,’ and I said, ‘I ain’t gonna quit until he tells me it’s over with,’” said Bobby. “‘He says, ‘you don’t wanna quit?’ and I never started getting to quit. I said, ‘as long as I can open my mouth and sing, I ain’t gonna quit.”

Sonny Osborne retired from performing in 2005 and died last year at the age of 83.

You can hear more from Bobby and Dean tonight at 7:00 on Issues & Answers.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Eastern Kentuckian tries to win America's best original song - 6:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentuckian tries to win America's best original song - 6:00 p.m.
Mother's Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges - 6:00 p.m.
Mother's Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges - 6:00 p.m.
Mother's Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges - 4:00 p.m.
Mother's Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges - 4:00 p.m.
SINGING NURSE
‘Singing Nurse’ brings joy and healing through song
Mountain Student Achiever - May 9, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Julia Faith Tye