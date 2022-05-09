Advertisement

Healthcare experts explain what you should be cautious of buying at yard sales

Yard sale season
Yard sale season(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With yard sale season near, those with the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) are reminding everyone of what you should avoid purchasing secondhand, regardless of the bargain.

Public Health Director Scott Lockard said you should never buy car seats, cribs or baby gates from a yard sale unless they are in newer condition and come with their original owner’s manual.

Emma Davidson, Childcare Health Consultant with KRDHD, added that with the purchase of any car seat, you should always ensure the registration card comes with it so you can send it back to the manufacturer and be notified if the seat is recalled.

Lockard said that once a car seat has been in an accident, it should not be used again.

He added that a lot of child safety items can become defective after long-term use.

“And lots of times too, cribs and other baby related items, baby gates especially, once they’ve been used for a while and they may be missing springs or missing parts that make them safe to utilize,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Mother's Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges - 4:00 p.m.
Mother's Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges - 4:00 p.m.
"Let’s go KENTUCKY! We’re headed to the Grand Final!" Harlan County native Jordan Smith posted...
Eastern Kentuckian tries to win America’s best original song
Generic graphic.
One person dead after Knott County car crash
Governor Andy Beshear presented a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant, CDBG, to Bath...
Grant money presented to Bath County for multiple infrastructure projects