Healthcare experts explain what you should be cautious of buying at yard sales

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With yard sale season near, those with the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) are reminding everyone of what you should avoid purchasing secondhand, regardless of the bargain.

Public Health Director Scott Lockard said you should never buy car seats, cribs or baby gates from a yard sale unless they are in newer condition and come with their original owner’s manual.

Emma Davidson, Childcare Health Consultant with KRDHD, added that with the purchase of any car seat, you should always ensure the registration card comes with it so you can send it back to the manufacturer and be notified if the seat is recalled.

Lockard said that once a car seat has been in an accident, it should not be used again.

He added that a lot of child safety items can become defective after long-term use.

“And lots of times too, cribs and other baby related items, baby gates especially, once they’ve been used for a while and they may be missing springs or missing parts that make them safe to utilize,” he said.

