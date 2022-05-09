Advertisement

Grant money presented to Bath County for multiple infrastructure projects

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear presented a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant, CDBG, to Bath County to improve emergency services on Monday. Governor Beshear also presents more than $72,000 for new sidewalks along U.S. Highway 60.

“This investment will help Kentuckians in Bath County get the life-saving health care they need in an emergency,” Gov. Beshear said. “It will also help our people stay healthy and connected to local businesses by providing a new, safe walking route. This is another way we are working together with local leaders to improve services and infrastructure, building that better Kentucky we all want.”

Bath County Ambulance District Project

Bath County will work with the Bath County Ambulance District to construct a new ambulance services building at 78 Rowland Avenue in Owingsville. This will replace the current ambulance services building, which is in a congested location and is too small to maintain current operations.

The new building will have four large bays to accommodate eight vehicles, and a laundry and equipment storage/washroom, allowing for safe storage of all vehicles and equipment.

The facility also will include accessible restrooms, shower and decontamination stations, an employee lounge and office space. A new generator will be permanently affixed to the building, allowing it to serve as an emergency operations center if needed.

The facility will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, ADA, and the Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards.

Ambulance services are especially important in Bath County, as patients spend more than average time in transport due to a lack of nearby hospital facilities. This project will improve the Ambulance District’s vehicle and equipment storage capabilities while bettering response times and efficiency when responding to emergency calls.

The CDBG funds, administered through the Department for Local Government, will be used exclusively to construct the new ambulance services building and for CDBG administrative fees.

“We are so excited and most grateful to the Governor’s Office and the Department for Local Government in awarding this Community Development Block Grant for a new ambulance service facility,” Bath County Judge/Executive Bobby Rogers said. “I want to thank Josh Farrow and Jason Boggs with Gateway Area Development District for all of their help and our local ambulance board members for all of their input and service. I’d also like to thank Bath County Ambulance Director Gary Bealert for all of his efforts.”

Bealert echoed Rogers’ gratitude for the project’s funding.

“The Bath County Ambulance District, its employees and board would like to thank the Governor’s Office and everyone who was involved in our recent grant award for a new EMS station for the Bath County Ambulance District,” Bealert said. “Like all EMS agencies, it is difficult to appropriate money for large projects such as this with other budget demands.”

U.S. Highway 60 Sidewalk Project in Salt Lick

Governor Beshear also presented $72,991 to the City of Salt Lick from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s TAP to add sidewalks along a section of U.S. Highway 60 near the city’s Valero station.

The nearby Valero station and general store are Salt Lick’s most used resources. This project will encourage healthier and more active lifestyles by providing another safe walking route.

This is Salt Lick’s first TAP project, and officials have two more projects planned in their efforts to grow their community and provide increased opportunities for safe travel without the use of a vehicle.

“Enhancing our infrastructure serves as a vital step in leading our community to growth,” Rep. David Hale said. “Improving the accessibility of our sidewalks along one of our city’s most frequented areas will grant our citizens the ability to utilize a much safer route. This project, in tandem with the creation of a new service center for some of our counties emergency fleet, will create lasting impacts that will be felt for generations.”

