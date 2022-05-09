Advertisement

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne drives with the ball during the second half...
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31.

The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida, said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

