Eastern Kentucky native makes top 5 on American Idol!

Noah Thompson made it to the top 5 Sunday night on this season's edition of "American Idol."
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Lawrence County’s Noah Thompson has officially made the top five of American Idol, but the victory wasn’t without its fair share of troubles.

Noah posted on his Facebook that due to COVID, he had to sing live from his hotel room.

He said in the post his voice was feeling a little rough, but even still, the Louisa native made the top five with his performances of “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac and “Paint it Blue” by another Eastern Kentucky group, Sundy Best.

Good luck to Noah as he gets closer to the finale!

