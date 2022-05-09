Advertisement

Eastern Kentuckian tries to win America’s best original song

"Let’s go KENTUCKY! We’re headed to the Grand Final!" Harlan County native Jordan Smith posted...
By Zak Hawke
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Jordan Smith will compete for the title of America’s Best Original Song Monday night on NBC’s American Song Contest.

The singing competition’s Grand Final is Monday night at 8:00 p.m. and there will be a watch party beginning at 6:00 p.m. in Harlan at The Harlan Center.

The finale features the top 10 artists. The results from the jury and America’s votes will be revealed in real time.

The show features professional singers representing each of the 50 states, all five populated U.S. Territories and Washington, D.C. Acts can consist of solo artists, duos, bands or a DJ.

There were five qualifying rounds and two semi-final rounds to get to this point. Smith is representing Kentucky with his song, “Sparrow.”

Fans may vote through NBC.com, the NBC app and on TikTok. Voting closes right after the final performance.

The other finalists include Grammy-award winning artists and nominees and a K-Pop artist from Oklahoma.

Music ranges from country to K-Pop to Pacific Island styles from an American Samoa representative.

Smith previously won Season 9 of NBC’s The Voice.

