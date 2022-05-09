Advertisement

Chris Rodriguez arrested on DUI charges

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the...
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Fayette District Court, Chris Rodriguez was arrested early Sunday morning for a DUI charge.

Court officials tell WYMT that the charges include careless driving, operating a vehicle without a tail light, and driving under the influence. The same officials say Rodriguez was released under his own recognizance.

According to the arrest record, he was pulled over on Nicholasville Road. No other details of the arrest have been made public.

Rodriguez will have a court date on Monday at 1 p.m. at Fayette District Court.

