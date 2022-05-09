Chris Rodriguez arrested on DUI charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Fayette District Court, Chris Rodriguez was arrested early Sunday morning for a DUI charge.

Court officials tell WYMT that the charges include careless driving, operating a vehicle without a tail light, and driving under the influence. The same officials say Rodriguez was released under his own recognizance.

According to the arrest record, he was pulled over on Nicholasville Road. No other details of the arrest have been made public.

Rodriguez will have a court date on Monday at 1 p.m. at Fayette District Court.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.