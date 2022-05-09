Car crash reported on Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County, road closed

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dispatchers with Perry County 911 confirmed a car crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway near Exit 56 Sunday night.

Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed there were injuries and entrapment.

No fatalities have been reported at this time.

Officials said the road is closed, and people should find an alternate route.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.