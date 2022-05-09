Advertisement

Car crash reported on Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County, road closed

By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dispatchers with Perry County 911 confirmed a car crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway near Exit 56 Sunday night.

Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed there were injuries and entrapment.

No fatalities have been reported at this time.

Officials said the road is closed, and people should find an alternate route.

We will update this story when more information is available.

