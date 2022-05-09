Artists invited to submit pieces for display at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky artists are invited to submit their work for possible exhibition at the state Capitol.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says selected artworks will be displayed for six months in the two main halls of the Capitol and in the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery before being returned to the artists.

The deadline to submit artwork for consideration for the fall 2022 exhibit is June 3rd and pieces will be displayed from July 1st through December 31st.

The project was started last year as a way to connect and express pride through art in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.