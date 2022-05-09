10th annual Kentucky Gives Day taking place on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 260 charities, including several right here in the mountains, are gearing up for a day of online fundraising this week.

Tuesday is the 10th annual Kentucky Gives Day. The 24-hour giving campaign gives the participating organizations the chance to raise as much money as they can through www.kygives.org.

The annual event is hosted by the Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN), the state association of charities. The association’s year-end survey of Kentucky’s nonprofits found that many charities are still struggling to juggle an increased demand for services, workforce shortages, increased costs, and for some, fewer donations.

“The pandemic has changed so much, but it can’t change Kentucky’s giving spirit,” said Danielle Clore, KNN’s CEO. “Kentuckians are needed to rally for a powerful day of action on May 10 to support the causes that help keep our communities thriving and recovering. Nonprofits need support now and every amount helps,” Clore added.

The 263 participating organizations are 501 c(3) charities from across Kentucky with missions important to communities, including human services, health care, children, the arts, humanitarian aid, animal welfare, the environment and more.

You can find that list here.

