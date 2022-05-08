Warm work week ahead as high pressure builds into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure will bring sunshine and warmer temperatures back into the mountains for the next work week.

Tonight through Monday night

The weather stays quiet into tonight. If you have any dinner plans with mom for Mother’s Day, the forecast is looking good! We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. It will be another chilly night across the mountains with lows falling into the upper-40s.

A gorgeous start to the work week is in store on Monday! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. It will be warmer with highs reaching the upper-70s!

No big changes into Monday night. We remain dry and mostly clear. Lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

Feeling Like Summer

Warm weather fans will be happy with this forecast as above-average temperatures return to the region.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Tuesday! Highs top out in the lower-80s with lows falling into the mid-50s.

We remain warm into Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs reach the low-and-mid-80s! Lows fall into the mid-50s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Thursday. Mostly sunny and warm with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. Lows only falling into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

Into Friday, we stay mostly sunny and warm. Again, highs reach the mid-80s. Models are hinting at a few showers developing towards the afternoon and evening, so a stray shower will be possible.

Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the region on Sunday. This could bring another round of scattered showers. Highs stay in the lower-80s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.