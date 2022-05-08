Veterinarian discusses how to keep animals safe during warmer weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we head into warmer weather, not only is it important to keep ourselves safe when the temperatures rise, but it is also important to keep the well-being of our animals in mind.

Veterinarians are reminding everyone that if you have animals that you keep outside, it is important to ensure that they have a shaded area and access to water, especially for certain dog breeds.

“Heat stress is one of the number one killers during the summer time, especially in brachycephalic breed dogs, those that have the short faces,” said Dr. William Hagans at Town & Country Animal Clinic in Hazard. “Those dogs don’t breath really well on a normal day, so you put them in hot weather and they’ll overheat very quickly.”

Dr. Hagans said you should never leave your animals in a car, even if the window is cracked.

“If they are completely open, that’s one thing, but cracked isn’t sufficient,” he said. “It can get hot in a car really quick, regardless if that crack is in the window, so try not to leave them by themselves for extended periods of times.”

Dr. Hagans added that if you take your dogs for a walk on a hot day, bring water with you so they can stay hydrated and keep them off of blacktop to prevent burning their paws, or invest in heat resistant booties.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.