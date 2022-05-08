Advertisement

UK signs guard Adou Theiro

Adou Theiro has signed with Kentucky.
Adou Theiro has signed with Kentucky.(Photo: UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Lexington, the rich keep getting richer.

Adou Theiro, a three-star combo guard from Quaker Valley (PA), announced on Sunday that he has committed to Kentucky.

UK Athletics confirmed that Theiro has signed with the team. The addition marks the fourth for UK this offseason.

“I am excited to have Adou join our program. He is a great kid who comes from a terrific family,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement. “Adou is a winner who fought through some adversity last summer and then led his team to the state championship game. Much like Dom (Hawkins) and Derek (Willis), Adou understands the grind and process of development here. He knows nothing will be easy, but he has great size and has the makeup of the kind of guard who excels here, someone who can play on the ball or off and can finish at the rim in a variety of ways. I can’t wait to coach him and help him reach his goals.”

