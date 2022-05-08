Advertisement

UK professor analyzes upcoming primary election

With about week left until the Kentucky primary, political candidates are busy attracting voters.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

“We’re entering the stage of the election where candidates usually have a pretty good idea of where their supporters are and now their focus becomes mobilizing them,” said Dr. Stephen Voss, Associate Professor of Political Science and Specialist in Election and Voting Behavior at the University of Kentucky.

Voss explained this election could reshape identities of the Republican and Democratic parties. At the top of the ballot are Republican Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker for U.S. Senate. Republican congressman Andy Barr is facing a primary challenger and two Democrats for the 6th Congressional District.

In Lexington, Liberty-Conservative Republican Dr. Donald Douglas and Mainstream Republican Andrew Cooperrider are vying for the 22nd Senate District.

“That battle is being pitched as the battle for the soul of the Republican party or what the post-Trump Republican party will look like,” Voss said.

In the non-partisan races, Mayor Linda Gorton is up against Councilman David Kloiber, Adrian Wallace, and William Weyman.

“They’re giving her a run for her money and keeping her honest,” Voss said.

Voss explained midterm election years typically have lower voter turnout but noted voters may have a bigger impact in local races.

“Local races can be and sometimes are decided by a single vote,” Voss said.

Early voting in Lexington runs from May 12-14 at Kroger Field. Voss finds the location problematic.

“It is located near some of the wealthier communities in the city,” Voss said. “Normally we’d like to see early voting locations spread out.”

Primary election day is May 17.

You find more information on how to prepare for the upcoming primary in Fayette County by visiting https://fayettecountyclerk.com/web/elections.

