Tornado confirmed in Pulaski County following Friday storm
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Pulaski County on Friday.
The tornado started on Hardwick Road in Bronston.
Two people were injured there when a mobile home was flipped.
Officials gave the tornado an EF-1 rating.
The tornado lifted in the community of Antioch.
According to NWS officials, the tornado had maximum winds of 110 mph. It was on the ground for just more than 3 miles, with a path width of 100 yards.
