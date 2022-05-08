Tornado confirmed in Pulaski County following Friday storm

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Pulaski County on Friday.

The tornado started on Hardwick Road in Bronston.

Two people were injured there when a mobile home was flipped.

Officials gave the tornado an EF-1 rating.

The tornado lifted in the community of Antioch.

According to NWS officials, the tornado had maximum winds of 110 mph. It was on the ground for just more than 3 miles, with a path width of 100 yards.

