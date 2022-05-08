Local businesses experience increase in sales leading up to Mother’s Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Even this week’s rain could not stand in the way of the shoppers of a few Hazard businesses.

“We’re normally not really busy when it’s raining and the weather’s not good because no one likes to shop in the rain, but that hasn’t slowed them down this week,” said Rhonda Brewer, co-owner of The Shoppes On North Main.

Brewer said there has been a surge in shoppers leading up to Mother’s Day.

“We’ve really strived to step up our gift giving ideas because we want to keep our business local and everyone always drives to Lexington to pick up those items so, we really strive to bring those brands to our hometown,” said Brewer.

But Brewer was not the only local business owner to experience a boom in business.

“Yesterday was really crazy in here,” said Stephanie Callahan, owner of Hot Mess Express 606. “People are buying mother’s gifts. They’re picking stuff out and not just getting gift certificates too, so it’s kind of neat.”

Callahan said it is nice to be one of the local businesses that is ran by women and can provide items curated for women.

“A lot of these businesses, like the soap shop, and then you have the candle place, it’s mostly women,” said Callahan. “It’s kind of crazy but it’s different, because you know we’re used to men doing everything and here we are, doing our own thing.”

Both Brewer and Callahan agreed that shopping small, especially for a holiday, is the way to go.

“I think it’s more personal,” said Callahan. “You can go online and shop and buy whatever from Amazon but going in and shopping with someone that actually owns a business is just different than giving money to bigger stores like Walmart and stuff like that.”

Hot Mess Express 606 and The Shoppes On North Main are not the only women-ran small businesses in Hazard

Oak and Willow Boutique, Read Spotted Newt and Appalachian Quilt & Craft are just a few other local businesses operated by women.

