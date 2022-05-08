Hundreds gather at Hazard Art Station for Derby Party Fundraiser

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance’s second annual Derby Party Fundraiser took place in downtown Hazard on Saturday.

More than 300 people gathered at the Art Station to witness the Run for the Roses.

Attendees took part in all of the derby festivities, all while raising money for the Art Station.

Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton said he is grateful to see so many people come out to help promote and give back to the Art Station.

“Because of the support we’ve received from the community, the sky’s the limit with what we’re capable of doing here in the organization,” said Deaton. “We’ve already held so many important events and so many important activities for the youth in our community and it’s wonderful to see the support that we’ve had. We couldn’t exist without it.”

Deaton added the Art Station’s next big event will be the Queen City 5K Sparkler Run, which will take place July 2nd.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.