Advertisement

Hundreds gather at Hazard Art Station for Derby Party Fundraiser

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance’s second annual Derby Party Fundraiser took place in downtown Hazard on Saturday.

More than 300 people gathered at the Art Station to witness the Run for the Roses.

Attendees took part in all of the derby festivities, all while raising money for the Art Station.

Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton said he is grateful to see so many people come out to help promote and give back to the Art Station.

“Because of the support we’ve received from the community, the sky’s the limit with what we’re capable of doing here in the organization,” said Deaton. “We’ve already held so many important events and so many important activities for the youth in our community and it’s wonderful to see the support that we’ve had. We couldn’t exist without it.”

Deaton added the Art Station’s next big event will be the Queen City 5K Sparkler Run, which will take place July 2nd.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Logo images for WYMT newscasts
Tornado confirmed in Pulaski County following Friday storm
Officials say there is still maintenance work to be done to many of the existing trails in the...
Pike County town begins work on new trail system
trails
Pike County town begins work on new trail system - 6pm
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the...
Longshot horse Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby 148