Crowds celebrate Derby Day at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the race itself lasts about two minutes, it’s the hours and days leading up to the Kentucky Derby when the fans really have some fun.

“I just graduated college from UK, University of Kentucky, yesterday. I have family from Alabama, Elizabethtown, South Carolina, all here for Derby Weekend, hanging out and having a great time tailgating for the races,” said fan Taylor Dunford.

“We’re at Keeneland celebrating Derby Day. We’re all really excited because we just finished up our first licensing exam for medical school, so just having fun!” said another fan Andrew Kennedy.

“I’ve never been more excited. People go to the Derby, but I go to Keeneland,” Garrett Wilson, another fan, said.

One of the busiest weekends in the Commonwealth in what feels like a very long time, and tens of thousands of people are spending it right here at Keeneland.

“We like coming here. And not being able to do that for two years has been a bad experience for all of us. So I think everybody’s excited to be out with friends and be able to do that again,” said Jenny Young.

This Derby Weekend means even more to breast cancer survivor Jenny Young and her husband Bill Young who spent Friday in Louisville participating in the Survivor Walk on Oaks Day.

“Just to see all the survivors on the track to walk and be able to support each other, I mean we waited two years to be on the track. So it was amazing to be there,” Young said.

And to be at Keeneland the next day, an event where the most fun is actually happening off the track.

“Hoping to win big, hoping to have a good day. That’s really why were out here is to have a good day,” Kennedy said.

“It just made the whole weekend, all of us coming together, because not everyone gets to experience the horse races,” Dunford said.

Fans listened to live music, drank mint julips and wore their finest attire.

