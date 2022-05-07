Longshot horse Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby 148

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/WAVE) - In what is known as “the most exciting two minutes in sports”, Rich Strike won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby in an improabable upset.

Rich Strike’s odds to win were 80-1. The horse did not enter the field until the horse Ethereal Road scratched on Friday morning.

The 3-year-old thoroughbred was trained by Eric R. Reed, owned by RED TR-Racing, LLC and ridden by jockey Sonny Leon.

Rich Strike completed the track in 2.02.61.

The 148th Run for the Roses had a total purse of $3 million, with the winner of the Derby walking away with $1,860,000.

This year’s Derby marked the first in three years to allow Churchill Downs to be at full capacity.

