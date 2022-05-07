Advertisement

Longshot horse Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby 148

Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the...
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/WAVE) - In what is known as “the most exciting two minutes in sports”, Rich Strike won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby in an improabable upset.

Rich Strike’s odds to win were 80-1. The horse did not enter the field until the horse Ethereal Road scratched on Friday morning.

The 3-year-old thoroughbred was trained by Eric R. Reed, owned by RED TR-Racing, LLC and ridden by jockey Sonny Leon.

Rich Strike completed the track in 2.02.61.

The 148th Run for the Roses had a total purse of $3 million, with the winner of the Derby walking away with $1,860,000.

This year’s Derby marked the first in three years to allow Churchill Downs to be at full capacity.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Hundreds gather at Hazard Art Station for Derby Party Fundraiser
Officials say there is still maintenance work to be done to many of the existing trails in the...
Pike County town begins work on new trail system
trails
Pike County town begins work on new trail system - 6pm
Knott County Trail Ride comes to a close