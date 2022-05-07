Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party returns to Lexington to raise money for charity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Derby Eve tradition returned to Lexington Friday night.

The Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party took over Stagger Inn and the Roxy.

Every year it raises money for a cause or charity. This year, the recipient is one close to creator Bill Morgan’s heart.

“This year is very special to me because it’s for Christ Episcopal Church, which my family built in the 30s,” said Morgan.

The party boasted a silent auction, featuring UK memorabilia, bourbon bottles, and even gifts from the mountains, including moonshine.

Morgan said there was no set fundraising goal.

Members of the church told WKYT’s Jeremy Tombs that the support will allow them to do important outreach work in their community.

Those who hail from Harlan County came together to mingle and celebrate the event’s return.

“It’s great to sit and talk and reminisce about back home,” said Susie Garris, a Harlan County native. “The Kentucky Derby has always been a great tradition of my family and I’m just really glad that we were able to get back to this tradition and have a great time tonight.”

Garris says what makes this party the pick of the bunch on Derby Eve is that all are welcome to come as they are.

“I think that’s the way it should be,” said Garris. “Wear whatever you want to because it’s anything goes and I think that’s the fun of this party. You don’t have to dress up. You can dress up or you can dress down you can wear your blue jeans or you can wear your Derby hat.”

