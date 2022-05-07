Advertisement

Knott County Trail Ride comes to a close

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - Horse riding enthusiasts from across the Commonwealth and beyond, gathered this weekend for the Knott County Trail Ride.

“We love seeing all the horses,” said Shauneece Brandenburg, Assistant Executive Director of the Appalachian Horse Project. “They’re really beautiful on this mountain.”

The annual trail ride kicked off from May 5th to May 7th at the Mine Made Adventure Park, bringing in more than 1,500 participants.

“We’ve talked to folks from probably, 20 different states, this weekend and that’s nothing short of amazing being able to draw in that kind of people in and from so many different areas,” said Knott County Judge-Executive and event coordinator Jeff Dobson.

Dobson said although the forecast this weekend has not been ideal, nothing can stand in the way of the annual trail ride.

“These horse people, these horse enthusiasts, they love to ride, no matter rain or shine, they’re still gonna ride,” he said.

Dobson added that this event not only offers people the opportunity to unplug and unwind, but it also has a significant impact on the local economy.

“These folks here come and they’re paying $25 to get in, but you know with the tourism dollars here, its huge for what’s being spent at our local gas stations and local restaurants,” he said.

If horse riding is not your thing, Dobson added that the ATV trail ride will be taking place on Memorial Day.

