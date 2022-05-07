Advertisement

Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on highway; dozens of occupants ran away

Authorities said deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer on a Texas...
Authorities said deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer on a Texas highway.(Acerebel via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GANADO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway, but many of them fled.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. Friday just north of Ganado, about 90 miles southwest of Houston.

The sheriff’s office says when authorities opened the back of the vehicle, many of the occupants jumped out and ran away into nearby brush and cornfields.

Deputies took 64 people, including the semitrailer’s driver, into custody.

Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica says those who entered the country illegally are being processed by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Authorities are still searching for about 40 migrants who fled on foot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Abortion-rights protesters pass along an ongoing art project called "Line up for Roe" by Dr....
Abortion rights protesters rally in cities around US
Knott County Trail Ride comes to a close
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Car is stolen with man's prosthetic leg inside