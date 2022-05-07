Camron Justice joins WKU staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The former Knott Central star and longtime college basketball staple is staying involved in the sport.

WKU Athletics announced this week that Justice will remain with the Hilltoppers men’s basketball team as the Director of Player Development and Video.

In that role, he will focus on the mental and physical development of players in addition to managing the program’s video coordination.

Justice played two seasons for the Hilltoppers, averaging in double figures both seasons. He played stints at Vanderbilt and IUPUI before going to Bowling Green.

