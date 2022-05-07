Beautiful Mother’s Day ahead, warm weather returns next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a dreary start to the weekend, but sunshine returns by Mother’s Day! Warmer weather also returns to the mountains by next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

The weather remains dreary into tonight. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with a few patches of drizzle lingering around. Low temperatures will be chilly falling into the mid-40s.

A gorgeous Mother’s Day is in store on Sunday! It will be a great day to get outdoors with mom! We stay dry with plenty of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-60s.

Into Sunday night, the weather stays quiet. We will be dry under a mostly clear sky. Again, lows will be chilly as we bottom out in the upper-40s.

Warm Up Ahead

Most of your work week is looking dry but warm.

On Monday, we stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Highs top out in the upper-70s with lows falling into the lower-50s.

Another dry and mostly sunny day is in store on Tuesday. Highs reach the lower-80s with lows bottoming out in the lower-50s.

We get even warmer by Wednesday! Highs top out in the mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows fall into the lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Thursday. We stay dry and mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid-80s. Lows remain in the upper-50s.

Another warm and dry day looks likely on Friday. Highs remain in the mid-80s with lows falling into the lower-60s.

Scattered showers look to return by next Saturday. We will keep an eye on that. Temperatures look to stay in the lower-80s.

