Annual maternity fair held in Hazard

The annual event was hosted by Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky in partnership with ARH...
The annual event was hosted by Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky in partnership with ARH Women's Health.
By Zak Hawke
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) officials hosted the annual maternity fair in Hazard Friday evening.

The event was held in partnership with ARH Women’s Health Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bad weather moved the traditionally outdoor event into the vacant unit next to the medical facility.

People were able to meet with medical providers and pediatricians to get information about pregnancy and delivery.

With a few hundred pregnant women and new families making their way through the booths, there was tight competition for the most sought after giveaways.

”It’s good to get supplies for up and coming mothers and also learn about what services are offered so you’re ready when the baby comes,” said Dr. Kevin White.

The biggest giveaway of the night was a free baby delivery courtesy of Hazard ARH.

Other giveaways included a crib, dresser, and table, lots of smaller items and gift baskets filled with new parent essentials.

