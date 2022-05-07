$25 million donated to the University of Pikeville to establish College of Dentistry

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Pikeville President Dr. Burton Webb announced a $25 million gift on Saturday during the Health Professions Commencement Ceremony.

This is the largest single donation in UPIKE’s 133-year history, according to officials.

The gift will help establish a College of Dentistry in the mountains of Appalachia and help give greater access to health services.

“The foresight of a generous family giving to a university to establish a dental school is special,” said Dr. Burton Webb. “This is another example of challenges being met and solved right here by those who call this area home. It’s also incredible that the university, this family and now a dental school will each have their roots right here in these mountains. It’s a great day to be a Bear!”

Chair of the UPIKE Board of Trustees, Terry Dotson, echoed Webb’s comments of gratitude.

“This is needed,” said Dotson. “The founding of a dental program in these mountains will lead to better healthcare outcomes for a historically medically underserved population. This institution, its students, faculty and staff are a driving force for health education in the commonwealth. The dental school will complete the circle of medical services for the region and the immediate area. The economic impact with the addition of more professional students will grow businesses throughout the entire community and the region. This will be a project that will take the time and talents of many partners locally and statewide.”

The donor preferred to stay anonymous.

However, UPIKE Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Relations David Hutchens said the donor is passionate about UPIKE’s service-focused mission and recognizes the need for increased access to medical care.

“This donor has a deep love for Appalachia and a passion for improving healthcare in our region,” said Hutchens. “Their generosity will reverberate for generations, impacting not only the graduates of the program but also profoundly benefitting the lives of the countless patients they will serve for generations to come. This is a transformative gift, an act of deep love and devotion for this region. We are humbled by this generosity, thrilled to have this opportunity and ecstatic about this vision.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.