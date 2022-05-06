Advertisement

UK hosts first ‘normal’ graduation ceremonies since spring 2019

UK hosts first ‘normal’ graduation ceremonies since spring 2019
By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday morning begins graduation ceremonies for the University of Kentucky’s class of 2022.

After four years dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday marks the first normal Spring Commencement since 2019.

The college experience may not have been exactly what these graduates thought it would be, but by all accounts, the graduation ceremonies will be. UK officials said this year will feel a lot more normal.

UK grad says growing up in eastern Ky. motivated her career in medical field

During last year’s Spring Commencement, COVID protocols were still firmly in place.

There were more ceremonies to make for smaller crowds, social distancing was being implemented, masks were worn, and for many graduates, they were just happy to be able to walk across the stage.

But this year, that isn’t the case. There will be four commencements coming a number of the different colleges, just like it was done before COVID-19.

UK said that there will be more than 3,900 students walking across the stage between Friday and Saturday and more than 5,300 degrees are set to be handed out.

For each of these students, it is a moment they won’t forget.

“It has been the best six years ever. I wouldn’t trade it even through the ups and down and the online and the in person because it just goes to show you that nothing in life is going to be planned so you might as well make the best of it,” UK graduate Sally Martin said.

There will be three ceremonies Friday. The earliest began at 9:00 a.m. and the last one will start at 6:00 p.m. Then Saturday the last four schools will come out for the ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Remember, turn...
Severe storms winding down, but flooding threat continues
Road Closed
Part of Highway 80 closed in Floyd County due to rock slide
Photos Courtesy: Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook
Update: I-75 back open following major crash in Rockcastle County
(Source: MGN)
Severe weather leaves hundreds in the dark Friday
The STEAM Career Center, opening in the Paintsville Independent Schools office building on...
‘That’s what education is about’: Paintsville planning for STEAM student success hub