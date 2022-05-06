Advertisement

Trio of Martin County soccer players sign letters of intent

By John Lowe
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Martin County soccer players will continue their careers in college.

Isaiah Zuidema and Justin Barker both signed to play at Alice Lloyd this week. The two combiined for 13 goals for the Cardinals in 2021. Zuidema added 18 assists.

Reece Merrill signed to continue his career at the University of the Cumberlands. He scored 26 goals and had 32 saves as goalkeeper in 2021.

