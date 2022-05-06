Tony Patterson steps down at Knox Central

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in less than a year, the Knox Central boys basketball coach has stepped down.

A Knox County Schools official confirms that Tony Patterson has resigned as head boys basketball coach.

During his seven seasons, Patterson led the Panthers to seven district titles and three 13th Region titles. He finished with a record of 170-50.

Before the 2021-22 season, Patterson resigned and returned two days later.

