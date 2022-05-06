Advertisement

Tony Patterson steps down at Knox Central

By John Lowe
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in less than a year, the Knox Central boys basketball coach has stepped down.

A Knox County Schools official confirms that Tony Patterson has resigned as head boys basketball coach.

During his seven seasons, Patterson led the Panthers to seven district titles and three 13th Region titles. He finished with a record of 170-50.

Before the 2021-22 season, Patterson resigned and returned two days later.

