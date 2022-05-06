‘They were on the front lines’: Health professionals talk about National Nurse Appreciation week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, May 6th is National Nurse Appreciation Day. A day that has special significance as we ease our way out of a pandemic.

Tony Reynolds has spent 32 years as a nurse at the Hazard ARH. He says the Pandemic made things a bit more complicated.

”One of the things that really bothered us, was that patients would come to take the treatments, and the families couldn’t come with them. That was a little bit harder on the patients, that they couldn’t have that support of the family with them while they were taking the treatments. That’s probably the worst thing that happened to us during the pandemic.” He said.

Reynolds said the Pandemic helped to highlight the struggles and sacrifices nurses make every day.

“Since the pandemic, nurses kind of came to the forefront and I think that people seen that nurses are really, really important, and they were on the front lines.” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the relationships he gets to build with patients and their families, makes the job worth it.

“You know we’d see some patients two, three years, sometimes longer. So we knew the families, we knew the patients, we knew their pets. They became like family.” He said.

National Nurse Appreciation Day kicks-off Nurse Appreciation Week, which runs until May 12th.

May 12th is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nightingale is known as the Founder of Modern Nursing for her work during the Crimean war in the 1800s.

