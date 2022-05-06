Advertisement

Severe weather potential continues, Tornado Watch until later tonight

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All modes of severe weather continue to stay on the table for the next several hours. Stay weather aware.

Rounds of strong to severe storms continue to roll through the region, leaving heavy rain in their wake which already has and will likely continue to cause high water issues.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m. Saturday. Remember, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! It is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Remember, turn...
A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Remember, turn around, don't drown.(WYMT Weather)

Of the more immediate concern tonight, most of our area is also under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. While we are not expected long lived storms, quick spin ups cannot be ruled out this evening. Make sure you have a place you can go to stay safe if a warning is issued.

Most of our region is under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. Friday. All modes of severe weather...
Most of our region is under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. Friday. All modes of severe weather are possible.(WYMT Weather)

The threat for severe weather continues well into Friday evening with chances. We will have the latest starting at 4 p.m.

SPC Update for May 6th, 2022
SPC Update for May 6th, 2022(WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:00 a.m. Forecast - May 6, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:00 a.m. Forecast - May 6, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 6:30 a.m. Forecast - May 6, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 6:30 a.m. Forecast - May 6, 2022
2:00 a.m. SPC Update for May 6, 2022
Severe storms possible as the work week comes to an end
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 5, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 5, 2022