Severe weather potential continues, Tornado Watch until later tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All modes of severe weather continue to stay on the table for the next several hours. Stay weather aware.

Rounds of strong to severe storms continue to roll through the region, leaving heavy rain in their wake which already has and will likely continue to cause high water issues.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m. Saturday. Remember, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! It is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water.

Of the more immediate concern tonight, most of our area is also under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. While we are not expected long lived storms, quick spin ups cannot be ruled out this evening. Make sure you have a place you can go to stay safe if a warning is issued.

The threat for severe weather continues well into Friday evening with chances. We will have the latest starting at 4 p.m.

