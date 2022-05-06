Advertisement

Severe weather leaves hundreds in the dark Friday

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Power outages are starting to stack up after a line of severe storms moved through our region on Friday.

Here is a list of outages as of 7:10 p.m:

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 11

Clay: 10

Floyd: 75

Johnson: 1,084

Knott: 37

Lawrence: 29

Leslie: 787

Magoffin: 220

Martin: 412

Perry: 179

Pike: 123

Total: 2,967

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell: 81

Total: 81

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 102

Laurel: 84

Lee: 13

Owsley: 76

Total: 275

Big Sandy RECC:

Lawrence: 20

Johnson: 15

Floyd: 10

Total: 45

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Harlan: 66

Total: 66

South Kentucky RECC:

Wayne: 89

Total: 86

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Remember, turn...
Severe storms winding down, but flooding threat continues
Road Closed
Part of Highway 80 closed in Floyd County due to rock slide
Photos Courtesy: Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook
Update: I-75 back open following major crash in Rockcastle County
The STEAM Career Center, opening in the Paintsville Independent Schools office building on...
‘That’s what education is about’: Paintsville planning for STEAM student success hub