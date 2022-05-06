Severe weather leaves hundreds in the dark Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Power outages are starting to stack up after a line of severe storms moved through our region on Friday.

Here is a list of outages as of 7:10 p.m:

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 11

Clay: 10

Floyd: 75

Johnson: 1,084

Knott: 37

Lawrence: 29

Leslie: 787

Magoffin: 220

Martin: 412

Perry: 179

Pike: 123

Total: 2,967

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell: 81

Total: 81

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 102

Laurel: 84

Lee: 13

Owsley: 76

Total: 275

Big Sandy RECC:

Lawrence: 20

Johnson: 15

Floyd: 10

Total: 45

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Harlan: 66

Total: 66

South Kentucky RECC:

Wayne: 89

Total: 86

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

