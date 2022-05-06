Severe weather leaves hundreds in the dark Friday
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Power outages are starting to stack up after a line of severe storms moved through our region on Friday.
Here is a list of outages as of 7:10 p.m:
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt: 11
Clay: 10
Floyd: 75
Johnson: 1,084
Knott: 37
Lawrence: 29
Leslie: 787
Magoffin: 220
Martin: 412
Perry: 179
Pike: 123
Total: 2,967
Kentucky Utilities:
Bell: 81
Total: 81
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 102
Laurel: 84
Lee: 13
Owsley: 76
Total: 275
Big Sandy RECC:
Lawrence: 20
Johnson: 15
Floyd: 10
Total: 45
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Harlan: 66
Total: 66
South Kentucky RECC:
Wayne: 89
Total: 86
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.