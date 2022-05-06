Severe storms possible as the work week comes to an end

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are already seeing showers and storms around the region this morning, with more possible later on today. And some of those could be severe, as such, our Severe Weather Alert Day continues.

Today through Tomorrow

A busy weekend kicks off with showers and storms around the region during the morning hours. Some of these will continue to move off to the north and east this morning. That will allow some sunshine to work into the region during the morning hours. That will boost temperatures into the middle and upper 70s, but the more sunshine we see, the greater the severe weather potential will be later today. Much of the area remains under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather with the Level 2 Slight Risk covering our southern counties. The main threats as these storms move in this afternoon and evening will be damaging winds and heavy rain, but with the natural spin of the low pressure so close, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Showers and storms will continue overnight as our cold front pushes through the region, we’ll see lows drop into the middle 50s as colder air moves in. With that on the back side of the low pressure, we will see clouds and nuisance showers work thrXough the region during the day on Saturday. I want to stress that this doesn’t look like an all day rain, but chances will be there at any point, especially earlier in the day. Highs are cool in the middle 60s.

The Rest of the Weekend

After a rather overcast Saturday night with lows in the lower to middle 50s, we are in much nicer shape as we head towards our Mother’s Day on Sunday. Sunshine is back as high pressure takes over and brings us warmer weather as the weekend comes to an end. And if mom likes the weather on Sunday, she’s got plenty of opportunities to enjoy it because high pressure keeps sunshine around for much of the beginning of the work week with plenty of warm air as well. Highs stay in the lower to middle 80s before more showers move in late next week.

