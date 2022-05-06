Part of Highway 80 closed in Floyd County due to rock slide

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of a busy road in Floyd County is closed due to a rock slide.

The slide is on Highway 80 between the McDonald’s in Martin and the Spur Bridge.

All four lanes are closed, according to a post on the City of Martin, Kentucky Fire Department Facebook page.

First responders are on the scene and re-routing traffic through Martin and across Spur Bridge.

Officials ask drivers to use extreme caution in the area.

